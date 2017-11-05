Suicide car bomb kills dozens in eastern Syria: monitor

Dozens of people were killed Saturday when a car bomb ripped through a group of refugees on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River in eastern Syria, a monitor group reported.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said several explosions rocked the area between the Conoco gas field and the Jafra energy plants in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour.



It added that many people have fled toward the desert region following the explosions carried out by the Islamic State (IS) group.



The areas on the eastern bank of Euphrates River are largely controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, who are advancing in that area against IS.



It wasn't the first time IS militants targeted that area. Last month, 18 people were killed when IS carried out similar bombing there, said the observatory.



The SDF has launched an offensive to defeat IS in the northern and northeastern countryside of Deir al-Zour province, which explains the IS suicide attacks.



The IS group is also losing ground to the Syrian army, which captured recently the entire capital city of Deir al-Zour.



Liberating the city is the second major blow to the IS militants, after losing their de facto capital of Raqqa last month to the SDF.

