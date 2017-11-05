China begins to better serve migrant workers

The State Council, China's cabinet, has started overhaul of measures to protect the rights and interests of migrant workers.
The items under review include employment, entrepreneurship, labor rights, urban public services and permanent urban residence status, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security
.
Six teams have been dispatched to Anhui, Chongqing, Fujian, Gansu,Guangdong and Liaoning.
The inspection is divided into two phases -- self-inspection and field supervision. Local governments must rectify problems found during the inspection.
To expand urbanization, the cabinet announced last year that 100 million migrants will be settled in cities by 2020.