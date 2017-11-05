Russian bombers strike IS facilities in Syria

Russian long-range military bombers conducted air strikes on terrorist facilities in eastern Syria on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.



The targets, including weapon and ammunition depots of terrorists as well as command posts of Islamic States (IS) terrorist group, were located near the city of Abu Kamal in Syria's eastern province of Deir ez-Zor close to the Syria-Iraq border, the ministry said in a statement.



Monitoring data confirmed the destruction of all targets, and all the aircrafts returned to their base in Russia after completing the combat mission, the statement said.



The Russian military has recently intensified its efforts to combat IS terrorists in Syria. According to the Defense Ministry, Russian long-range bombers carried out 18 air strikes, and Russian submarines fired cruise missiles against IS targets in Syria since Wednesday.

