Saudi intercepts missile targeting Riyadh from Yemen

Saudi Arabia's air forces announced on Saturday they had intercepted a missile targeting Riyadh from Yemen, Al Arabiya local news reported.



The air forces confirmed that no damages or injuries were reported in the attempted attack targeting the Saudi capital, and the airline traffic was not disturbed.



The attack came after the Houthi militia failed to launch a missile at Saudi Arabia on Oct. 30. The Houthis have been targeting various Saudi cities with missiles since the beginning of the war of the Saudi-led coalition against the Houthis in Yemen in 2015.

