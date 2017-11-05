Scottish childcare minister resigns over "inappropriate behavior"

A Scottish government minister resigned Saturday over allegations about his private life which he said was "inappropriate", British media reported.



Scottish childcare minister Mark McDonald, member of the Scottish parliament, said he was stepping down from his role and apologized "unreservedly to anyone I have upset or who might have found my behavior inappropriate", Sky News reported.



It is understood he is one of two Scottish National Party members currently being investigated by the Party over possible misconduct.



In a statement he said: "It has been brought to my attention that some of my previous actions have been considered to be inappropriate -- where I have believed myself to have been merely humorous or attempting to be friendly, my behavior might have made others uncomfortable or led them to question my intentions."



"In light of my position in government, I believe it would not be appropriate for me to continue to serve in my role in the Scottish government at this time and I have tendered my resignation as a minister," he said in the statement.



A Scottish government spokesperson confirmed the news, saying McDonald tendered his resignation to the first minister on Saturday.



"The education secretary is responsible for all aspects of the education portfolio including those led by the minister for childcare and early years. The first minister will appoint a new minister in due course," the spokesperson said.



The resignation comes amid a series of allegations of sexual harassment against British politicians.



British former Defense Secretary, Michael Fallon, was forced to resign earlier in the week. Two Labor lawmakers, Kelvin Hopkins and Clive Lewis, are under investigation. Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke has also been suspended from the party over "serious allegations".

