Former Catalan leader Puigdemont ready to cooperate with Belgian court

The sacked Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont tweeted on Saturday that he was willing to cooperate with Belgium's Justice system.



"We are ready to fully cooperate with Belgian court regarding the EU arrest warrant delivered by Spain," Puigdemont wrote in Dutch on Twitter.



The Belgian federal prosecutor's office received Friday evening five EU arrest warrant against Puigdemont and his four ex-councilors from Spain. The five are charged with rebellion, sedition, misuse of public funds and breach of trust.



The federal prosecutor published on Saturday a communique, giving details about how the judiciary procedure would be structured.



Puigdemont and his four councilors will first have to be brought before a judge who needs to make a decision within 24 hours. If a EU arrest warrant is delivered, a lower court will have to examine the decision and decide on whether accept or execute the warrant.



Puigdemont and his four councilors have the right to appeal to another court, which has 15 days to decide. A cassation complaint can also be considered if a second appeal is requested, which would put an additional delay of 15 days again.



If the EU arrest warrant is finally accepted by Belgium's justice system, the five persons charged will have 10 days to go back to Spain and surrender to the local authorities.



As no judge has yet been appointed for the case so far, the judiciary procedure will thus be delayed until the nomination.

