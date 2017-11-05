Mohamed Elshorbagy claims Men's Qatar Squash Classic title

Egypt's Mohamed Elshorbagy poses with his trophy after winning the final match against his compatriot Tarek Momen at the Men's Qatar Squash Classic 2017 in Doha, Qatar, on Nov.3, 2017. Mohamed Elshorbagy claimed the title with 3-1. (Xinhua/Nikku)

Egypt's Mohamed Elshorbagy (back) and his compatriot Tarek Momen compete during the final match at the Men's Qatar Squash Classic 2017 in Doha, Qatar, on Nov.3, 2017. Mohamed Elshorbagy claimed the title with 3-1. (Xinhua/Nikku)

Egypt's Mohamed Elshorbagy poses with his trophy after winning the final match against his compatriot Tarek Momen at the Men's Qatar Squash Classic 2017 in Doha, Qatar, on Nov.3, 2017. Mohamed Elshorbagy claimed the title with 3-1. (Xinhua/Nikku)