China, US combine to crack four major drug cases

China's Ministry of Public Security
and the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) have cracked four major drug cases in 2017, according to the Ministry.
In March, Chinese police and the DEA shared information on a ketamine smuggling case with four suspects arrested in China and 13 in the United States. Police seized nearly 280 kg of various drugs and about a million US dollars.
The Chinese police have acted against transnational traffickers thanks to information from the DEA since May. Over 90 kg of cocaine bound for Australia was seized and nine suspects arrested.
In 2015, Chinese police and the DEA formed a task force against a gang of dealers and seized almost 4 kg of drugs with seven suspects arrested in October, 2017. Funds of more than 3.5 million yuan (530,000 US dollars) were frozen.
In October, Chinese police destroyed one drug factory and a warehouse, seized over 200 kg drugs, arrested 14 suspects and offered information on buyers in the US to the DEA.