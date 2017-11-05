Wuhan-Shiyan high-speed railway under construction

Photo taken on Nov. 4, 2017 shows the construction site of Cuijiaying Hanjiang River Bridge of Wuhan-Shiyan high-speed railway in central China's Hubei Province. Construction of superstructure of the bridge's main project is underway. Its 870-meter-long main bridge is scheduled to be finished at the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

