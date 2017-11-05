Chinese premier to attend East Asia summit, visit Philippines

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will visit the Philippines and attend a series of high-level meetings including the 12th East Asia Summit from Nov. 12- 16 in the Philippine capital Manila.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement here on Sunday.
Hua said that during Li's stay in Manila, he will also attend the 20th China-ASEAN
(10+1) leaders' meeting, and the 20th ASEAN-China, Japan and Republic of Korea (10+3) leaders' meeting.
Hua said Li's tour is invited by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. The Philippines is the chair of ASEAN this year.