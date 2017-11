Chinese premier to attend East Asia summit, visit Philippines

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will visit the Philippines and attend a series of high-level meetings including the 12th East Asia Summit from Nov. 12- 16 in the Philippine capital Manila.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement here on Sunday.Hua said that during Li's stay in Manila, he will also attend the 20th China- ASEAN (10+1) leaders' meeting, and the 20th ASEAN-China, Japan and Republic of Korea (10+3) leaders' meeting.Hua said Li's tour is invited by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. The Philippines is the chair of ASEAN this year.