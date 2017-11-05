US State of Massachusetts bans bump stocks, first after Las Vegas shooting

US State of Massachusetts became the first state to ban bump stocks after the deadly Las Vegas shootings, local media reported Saturday.



Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito signed Friday the bill prohibiting the device, which can enhance the shooting speed of semi-automatic firearm, after the state legislature approved the bill Thursday.



"I am proud of my colleagues in the legislature for continuing Massachusetts' reputation as having among the safest and most effective gun laws in the nation," State Representative David Linsky said.



Bump stocks have been used in the Las Vegas shooting in October which claimed the lives of 59 people. Research showed that legal semi-automatic weapons can nearly reach the shooting speed of automatic firearms, which are heavily regulated.



The National Rifle Association, the country's top pro-gun rights advocacy group, said in a statement after the mass shooting that it supported the banning of the device, which can be legally purchased.



But the Gun Owners Action League of Massachusetts, a local pro-gun group, opposed the legislation, saying the bill banned the ownership and selling of the device, leaving those who have previously purchased the device legally in a hard spot.

