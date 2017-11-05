Taliban key commander among 4 killed in unmanned plane strike in eastern Afghanistan

At least four militants, including key commander Mullah Farooq, alias Ebrahim, were killed and seven others injured after unmanned planes targeted a Taliban hideout on Sunday, officials said.



The strikes took place in Sayed Karam district of the eastern Paktia province, provincial government spokesman Abdullah Hasrat said.



"Acting upon intelligence report the security forces launched drone strikes against Taliban hideout in Kohsin area of Sayed Karam district early today morning killing four rebels including their key commander Mullah Farooq alias Ebrahim and injuring seven others," Hasrat told Xinhua.



"Mullah Farooq had served as military in-charge of Taliban group for Paktia's provincial capital Gardez city and his death could prove a major blow to the militants in Paktia and the neighboring Khost and Paktika provinces," the official asserted.



Taliban militants have not commented.

