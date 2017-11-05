Chinese books receive a warm welcome at Istanbul book fair

As the 36th International Istanbul Book Fair kicked off in Istanbul on Saturday, Chinese books and books on China in English and Turkish drew crowds.
With China taking part in the book fair for the fifth time since it started in the 1980s, the Chinese stall displayed about 400 books in nine categories.
Chinese books ranged from science and literature, Chinese language and culture, children's books and books containing Chinese President Xi Jinping's speeches and interviews, including Xi Jinping: The Governance of China
, which has been translated into various languages.
The Istanbul book fair has become one of the largest in the region.
Xing Yuelong, head of the Chinese delegation, said participation in book fairs has become a major avenue for introducing Chinese culture abroad under the Belt and Road
initiative.
The Istanbul book fair will end on November 12.