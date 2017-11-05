Stocks end week lower on economy concerns

Shanghai stocks ended last week lower, posting their worst week since August, as investors worry about an economic slowdown.



Over the past week, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 1.32 percent while the blue-chip CSI300 index, which tracks major companies on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, fell 0.7 percent.



Material and banking shares led the retreat last week, shedding 2.4 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.



A private survey showed last Friday that activity in China's services sector in October came in at 51.2, picking up slightly from September's 21-month low, but growth remained modest. The data, together with other private and official economic readings released last week, heightened investors' worries about China's economic growth in the fourth quarter.



Yang Yewei, strategist at Southwest Securities, predicted in a Reuters report that China's economy will decelerate to 6.6 percent in the last quarter of 2017, citing slowing property investment, the rising expectations of tighter liquidity and the Chinese government's determination to fight pollution.



The tech-heavy start-up index ChiNext lost 3.34 percent, marking a five-week low, amid fears that more equity supply will come to the market as a result of more IPO approvals.



Nine IPOs got approval from China's securities regulator on Friday, which will raise a total of 9.5 billion yuan ($1.43 billion), more than double the average value of funds raised in the previous weeks.



On Friday, investors sold shares almost entirely across the board. The Shanghai index closed down 0.34 percent at 3,371.74 points on Friday, while the smaller Shenzhen Component Index lost 0.68 percent, ending at 11,215.19 points.



The combined turnover on the two bourses fell to 465 billion yuan ($70.38 billion) from 470 billion yuan the previous trading day.



Some securities analysts warned that major stocks on the Chinese mainland could continue facing downward pressure this week and that the Shanghai index may even lose so much that its key 3,300-point level would hardly be supported.





