HONRN debuts clothing lines from Tang Guanyi at China Fashion Week

Designer Tang Guanyi (center)Photo: Courtesy of Chen Xijun

A model shows off clothing from Chinese designer Tang Guanyi during China Fashion Week in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of Chen Xijun

Chinese designer Tang Guanyi showcased her latest spring and summer collections on Saturday in Beijing for the ongoing China Fashion Week.According to Tang, the new collections were inspired by French impressionist painter Claude Monet's Woman with a Parasol - Madame Monet and Her Son, which depicts his wife and their son going on a stroll on a windy summer's day in Paris.She said the display of family, love and poetic scenery in the painting were elements that helped turn an inner emotional world into a silent story."My clothing designs do so as well by helping women express their self-confidence and healthy and active life attitude," Tang explained.For the show, Tang released three new clothing lines for Chinese brand HONRN to fulfill the needs of office women who are not only eager to pursue a career and realize their value, but also hope to have a balanced family life.Nearly 30 models took to the catwalk to display the three clothing lines: light business wear, light causal wear and light luxury wear.

