Word Matters

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"Milk boxes are comfortable to sit on."A bench made out of thousands of used milk boxes appeared in a housing estate in Putuo district as part of the latest series of environmental campaigns launched by the residents' committee of that housing estate, Shanghai Morning Post reported Sunday. The residents' committee recently carried out a series of campaigns including garbage classification and the recycling of waste metal, paper and electronic devices. This bench was made from milk boxes collected from local residents to beautify the community environment and also better motivate people to participate in garbage sorting.