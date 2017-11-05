Happy birthday:



Conditions will be favorable to good communication, so use this time to talk about your plans with those who have the resources to help make your dreams come true. Your financial luck is looking up. Your lucky numbers: 3, 6, 9, 11, 17.

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



The next few days will prove to be a good time to initiate positive changes that will improve your life personally and professionally. Focus on ways to make your life a more positive experience. Yellow will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Do not worry about the little things today. Stay focused on the big picture when it comes to making plans. Opportunities to further your education are coming your way. Don't worry about your career, just take classes about things that interest you. ✭✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Honesty will be the best policy today. If you have made promises that you cannot keep, you will have to say so or risk causing problems that will haunt you for a long time. ✭✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Do not sell yourself short. Your talent and skills will enable you to get to the top so long as you continually challenge yourself. Relationship issues will best be solved by opening channels of communication. ✭✭✭







Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Follow your heart today when dealing with personal matters. While some things may make rational sense, things are not always rational when emotions become involved. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Do not feel embarrassed when it comes to showing love and affection toward the people you care about. The fact that you have people to love should be a source of pride. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Be patient when dealing with others today. There is no reason to rush through every single thing. By allowing others to take their time, you will actually enable them to get things done faster than if you push them to rush things through. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Take care of your body and it will take care of you. A bad night's sleep will make you feel cranky and out of it, so make sure you go to bed a bit earlier than usual today. Lady Luck will be at your side when dealing with financial matters. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You will increase your chances of success by getting other people involved in your endeavours. The more people at your side, the better. Focus your energies on tasks that will get you closer to your long-term goals. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Everything will go your way today. Any surprises should turn out to be beneficial, and if you're lucky you'll find a windfall waiting for you in an unexpected nook of your business. ✭✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Burning the candle at both ends will end up negatively impacting your work over the long run. Don't bite off more than can chew and you should be fine. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Charity begins at home. Time spent with your family will reveal what is truly important to you. Romance and celebration will be the highlights of your day. ✭✭✭✭✭