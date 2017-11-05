Chinese need to keep a cool head about Double 11

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT









As November 11 nears, an increasingly commercial atmosphere can be sensed around Shanghai. Ads about special bargains on this day are everywhere - subways, elevators, office buildings and, of course, all over the Internet and social media.



Double 11 is an annual, nationally celebrated shopping spree started by Chinese e-retailer Taobao in 2009. Businesses claim to offer their greatest price discounts and sales of the year on this day, though it has been repeatedly proven that the prices are mostly the same as any other day.



Nonetheless, Chinese shoppers love this day, and save up for months so that they can spend all their money. One of my university friends set up a WeChat group for frantic buyers to share their tips and suggestions about November 11.



The group's members, who are all girls, also arrange to purchase special offers in bulk together, because usually the more they buy, the less they pay for per unit. You'd be surprised by how creative these girls can be in inventing new ways to maximize the possibility to save money.



But as I myself am a minimalist who tries to own as few possessions as possible, it seems to me that they are actually spending more money this way. "I want to buy a bottle of this, do you need one? If we buy together, we can get a discount," is the most frequently asked question during the week leading up to Double 11.



When faced with such inviting bargains, no one would like to say no even if they don't really need the product. Thus, it is important, especially for university students, to stay calm and sober this week. It is not only a waste of money but also a waste of time. Even if you don't intend on buying anything, it is easy to get caught up in the whole price-comparison craze.



WeChat, Taobao and shopping holidays like Double 11 have obviously changed the shopping habits of Chinese university students. Instead of a girls' day out shopping in the malls of Shanghai, today we all just gather online without ever leaving our dorm rooms.



I joined one such group myself in order to sell my used books. Later, I also bought books I needed for a much lower price than from a secondhand bookshop. This sharing method is convenient, but because WeChat has the inherent weakness of a closed social circle, the practice of establishing a group is expanding the range which the information can cover to the maximum.



The group is now a trigger for impulse purchasing and overbuying. From used cosmetics to delivered food that has been ordered beyond what they can actually digest, the group has turned into a dumping ground. As if making up their mind to buy something beyond their purchase ability has been made easier by the thought that they can eventually sell it to someone else.



Double 11 is coming and everyone should be on high alert not to be fooled into unnecessary purchases. Buying only what you really need is the prerequisite of saving money.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.