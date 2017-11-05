Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/11/5 18:03:39

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Blossom's friend, on TV

  4 Male sailor

 10 Big gulp

 14 Playfully modest

 15 Not sage at all

 16 Be sought after, in a kid's game

 17 Piercing tool

 18 What either male twin on Wilshire Blvd. has?

 20 "The Little Red Book" chairman

 21 Like beer and some fountain drinks

 22 Thing taken at a diner

 23 Sanctimonious person

 25 "... ___ home and native land" ("O Canada")

 26 Question of magnitude to a milliner?

 31 One who works with numbers and books

 34 Worshiped things

35 Nickname for Ireland

 36 Business name abbr.

 37 Ruler's creation

 38 Wintour and Moffo

 39 Intentionally fail to include

 40 Country club payments

 41 Writer of flowery verses

 42 Carny barker or salesperson's delivery

 43 Bad ___ (German spa)

 44 Weeping sound from a bird hybrid?

 46 Combine in a blender

 47 Parts of true blackjack hands

 48 Recurring theme

 51 Make updates to factory equipment

 54 A definite article

 57 What pessimists expect in random 60-second increments?

 59 Molder

 60 Comedy legend Dick Van ___

 61 More ridiculous and silly

 62 "Stat" attachment

 63 Formerly married couple

64 Abbr. title for a group of gentlemen

 65 School fund-raising org.

DOWN

  1 Con

  2 Important American caucus state

  3 Certain percussion instruments

  4 Sends in, as payments

  5 Make livid

  6 Way off base

  7 Catcher's equipment

  8 Messy, as a hearth

  9 "Her maiden name was" word

 10 Bake eggs in their shells

 11 Moving air

 12 Currently doing nothing

 13 Drive or reverse

 19 Sporting romp

 24 Audible breathing sounds

 25 Unknown persons

 26 Diacritical mark

 27 Hate and disgust

 28 It's a gas

 29 Like a trident

 30 A Muse

 31 Sunday funny

 32 Nosy Parker

 33 In a suitable manner

 36 Small, tight thicket of trees

 38 Highest point

 42 Public and private groups

 44 LP player

 45 More self-centered

 46 Silent performers

 48 Constructed

 49 Banded chalcedony

50 Little nipper

 51 Alphabetic symbol of yore

 52 Fraternity letters or cockpit guesses

 53 Boggy, swampy places

 55 Owl sound

 56 Lab burner of old

 58 Frontal attachment for "bus" or "rod"

solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
