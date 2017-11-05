puzzle
ACROSS
1 Blossom's friend, on TV
4 Male sailor
10 Big gulp
14 Playfully modest
15 Not sage at all
16 Be sought after, in a kid's game
17 Piercing tool
18 What either male twin on Wilshire Blvd. has?
20 "The Little Red Book" chairman
21 Like beer and some fountain drinks
22 Thing taken at a diner
23 Sanctimonious person
25 "... ___ home and native land" ("O Canada")
26 Question of magnitude to a milliner?
31 One who works with numbers and books
34 Worshiped things
35 Nickname for Ireland
36 Business name abbr.
37 Ruler's creation
38 Wintour and Moffo
39 Intentionally fail to include
40 Country club payments
41 Writer of flowery verses
42 Carny barker or salesperson's delivery
43 Bad ___ (German spa)
44 Weeping sound from a bird hybrid?
46 Combine in a blender
47 Parts of true blackjack hands
48 Recurring theme
51 Make updates to factory equipment
54 A definite article
57 What pessimists expect in random 60-second increments?
59 Molder
60 Comedy legend Dick Van ___
61 More ridiculous and silly
62 "Stat" attachment
63 Formerly married couple
64 Abbr. title for a group of gentlemen
65 School fund-raising org.
DOWN
1 Con
2 Important American caucus state
3 Certain percussion instruments
4 Sends in, as payments
5 Make livid
6 Way off base
7 Catcher's equipment
8 Messy, as a hearth
9 "Her maiden name was" word
10 Bake eggs in their shells
11 Moving air
12 Currently doing nothing
13 Drive or reverse
19 Sporting romp
24 Audible breathing sounds
25 Unknown persons
26 Diacritical mark
27 Hate and disgust
28 It's a gas
29 Like a trident
30 A Muse
31 Sunday funny
32 Nosy Parker
33 In a suitable manner
36 Small, tight thicket of trees
38 Highest point
42 Public and private groups
44 LP player
45 More self-centered
46 Silent performers
48 Constructed
49 Banded chalcedony
50 Little nipper
51 Alphabetic symbol of yore
52 Fraternity letters or cockpit guesses
53 Boggy, swampy places
55 Owl sound
56 Lab burner of old
58 Frontal attachment for "bus" or "rod"
solution