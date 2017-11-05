puzzle

ACROSS1 Blossom's friend, on TV4 Male sailor10 Big gulp14 Playfully modest15 Not sage at all16 Be sought after, in a kid's game17 Piercing tool18 What either male twin on Wilshire Blvd. has?20 "The Little Red Book" chairman21 Like beer and some fountain drinks22 Thing taken at a diner23 Sanctimonious person25 "... ___ home and native land" ("O Canada")26 Question of magnitude to a milliner?31 One who works with numbers and books34 Worshiped things35 Nickname for Ireland36 Business name abbr.37 Ruler's creation38 Wintour and Moffo39 Intentionally fail to include40 Country club payments41 Writer of flowery verses42 Carny barker or salesperson's delivery43 Bad ___ (German spa)44 Weeping sound from a bird hybrid?46 Combine in a blender47 Parts of true blackjack hands48 Recurring theme51 Make updates to factory equipment54 A definite article57 What pessimists expect in random 60-second increments?59 Molder60 Comedy legend Dick Van ___61 More ridiculous and silly62 "Stat" attachment63 Formerly married couple64 Abbr. title for a group of gentlemen65 School fund-raising org.DOWN1 Con2 Important American caucus state3 Certain percussion instruments4 Sends in, as payments5 Make livid6 Way off base7 Catcher's equipment8 Messy, as a hearth9 "Her maiden name was" word10 Bake eggs in their shells11 Moving air12 Currently doing nothing13 Drive or reverse19 Sporting romp24 Audible breathing sounds25 Unknown persons26 Diacritical mark27 Hate and disgust28 It's a gas29 Like a trident30 A Muse31 Sunday funny32 Nosy Parker33 In a suitable manner36 Small, tight thicket of trees38 Highest point42 Public and private groups44 LP player45 More self-centered46 Silent performers48 Constructed49 Banded chalcedony50 Little nipper51 Alphabetic symbol of yore52 Fraternity letters or cockpit guesses53 Boggy, swampy places55 Owl sound56 Lab burner of old58 Frontal attachment for "bus" or "rod"

