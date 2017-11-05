New watchdog for marriage market scams

Deception in China's marriage market could now affect your personal credit after Shanghai launched a new "matchmaking credit information management and service platform" on Saturday to curb deceitful matchmaking agencies and matchmakers, Laodong Daily reported Sunday.



"A number of people use fraudulent personal information in the marriage market. This used to be a problem, because such information was not shared among platforms. With the launch of this new system, the blacklist will be available within the whole industry," said Xu Tianli, president of the Shanghai Matchmaking Organization Administration Association.



The system will supervise all personal information uploaded onto matchmaking websites and will expose and blacklist untrustworthy matchmakers on the website of the association.





