Chongming launches personalized bus route

The first personalized bus route in Chongming district, Chongming Line 1, will launch on November 18, Shanghai Morning Post reported Sunday.



Passengers can book tickets in advance on WeChat to save on waiting time. The new route connects Lühua town bus stop of Chongming district and Changjiang Road South temporary bus hub and is expected to cut in half the commuting time from west Chongming district to downtown.



According to Chongming bus group, if the bus route is warmly received by the public, it will launch more personalized bus routes in the future. By the end of this year, Chongming will add 220 new electric buses, including 10 oil-electric powered buses, leading to Shanghai.



By the end of the year, green energy vehicles will account for 50 percent of all buses on the island and will cover the entire island by 2020, according to the plan.





