Hello, tongpao!

One of China's largest hanfu-themed events - the annual Hanfu Cultural Festival in Xitang ancient town, East China's Zhejiang Province - took place from October 28 to 31 this year. According to statistics from the organizer, 157,326 visitors attended the festival, many of whom were hanfu-wearing enthusiasts, called "tongpao."



Originally from Chinese classic Book of Songs, the word tongpao is now used to describe those who appreciate traditional Han Chinese clothing. Forbidden during China's last feudal dynasty, the Manchu-ruled Qing Dynasty 1644-1911, hanfu clothing has been little known to the public for many decades.



Nonetheless, hanfu is making a comeback today. After a worker in Central China's Henan Province named Wang Letian made a hanfu-style suit and wore it in public in 2003, tongpao have risen in numbers over the past 14 years.



The Global Times attended the Hanfu Cultural Festival to chat with the tongpao, who shared their stories.









A girl in hanfu Photo: Huang Lanlan/GT

A mom and her son in hanfu at the event Photo: Huang Lanlan/GT

A man in hanfu takes a picture of a couple. Photo: Huang Lanlan/GT

China has rich history and profound culture, including clothing. Unfortunately, its traditional hanfu has long been unknown and neglected by the public. That motivated me to organize a regular hanfu-themed event not only for enthusiasts to communicate but also as a window for the general public to know about this beautiful clothing.As a result, in 2013 I held the first Hanfu Cultural Festival in Xitang ancient town. Since then, with the help of local government, the festival takes place in town once every year. Five years have passed and the event has become a major platform for hanfu culture promotion as well as a calling card of Xitang's tourism.The tongpao group is growing. I'm glad to see more young people wearing these clothes during traditional festivals and in their daily lives. There are also many tongpao across the country voluntarily organizing nonprofit events with hanfu and traditional culture themes. They have a love and passion for the clothing and are willing to publicize in their own ways.Nowadays, both the government and the public are attaching great importance to the promotion and education of traditional Chinese culture. Instead of forcing children to repeatedly practice calligraphy at home, I think we can explore some edutainment ways that are more acceptable to young people, such as films, TV, novels, dramas and even music.

Vincent Fang

I heard about hanfu in 2013, when the first-ever Hanfu Cultural Festival took place in Xitang town. I was soon attracted by this elegant, exquisite clothing and became a tongpao.Since then, I consecutively attended the event each year. It was the fourth time I participated this year, selling my self-made jewelry as a registered vendor. The organizer arranged a small stall for each vendor and our temporary hanfu-style market became a popular part of the event.I learned how to make jewelry by myself because of hanfu. When having this beautiful clothing on me, I always wanted to wear some classical accessories to make my clothes look even better. So I bought some materials and tried DIY hanfu-style jewelry according to antiques and ancient paintings. After lots of practice now I can design and made various accessories including earrings, necklaces and headgear.Apart from that, because of hanfu I'm getting increasingly interested in traditional Chinese culture and art, such as calligraphy and Kunqu Opera.I thank hanfu for opening a window to China's vast world of rich cultural treasures.

Yuan Weiyang

One day in 2013, when I was working for a software company, the idea of building an online community for hanfu lovers suddenly came to my mind. As a tongpao myself, I personally like the clothing very much and I wanted to make a combination between my career and hobby.I later quit my job and built hanfuhui.cn together with another hanfu lover, Chen Benchao. Before that there was no similar SNS websites specially for tongpao to communicate; an online platform became increasing necessary. As a result, when hanfuhui.cn was built in late 2013, many tongpao soon registered and voluntarily publicized it to their friends.To date the community has had over 200,000 registered members, of which more than 70 percent were post-90s (born in or after 1990). Each day there are 8,000 visits and nearly 500 new registers. It has became a home for enthusiasts to share their hanfu photos and their daily lives.Now our team has eight members. This year we drove 15 hours from Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, to the Xitang festival to meet our registered members, as well as discuss possible cooperation with hanfu shop owners and local hanfu organizations.

Liu Yinhong (right) and Chen Benchao Photos: Courtesy of the interviewees