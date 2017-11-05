PSA Collection Series – Li Shan

This event comprehensively focuses on Li Shan's BioArt-themed projects, a first in China. Among the pieces on display, two involve living organisms, while the remaining are plans, sketches, drawings and documents about his BioArt projects. The core thinking behind Li's work is about creating conditions for random expressions, while gene modification has become the dominant control method for the condition of creation. The artist is hoping to exceed the boundaries of art, and evoke a large-scale discussion on topics from bio-art to human destiny. Rather than providing a new approach for us to understand art, his new genre is a test for human thoughts and attitudes. One of China's contemporary artists, Li Shan has also been known as the pioneer of BioArt. Gong Yan is the curator of the exhibition, director of Power Station of Art.



Date: Until November 30, Tuesday to Sunday, 11 am - 7 pm



Venue: Power Station of Art



上海当代艺术博物馆



Address: 200 Huayuangang Road, Huangpu District



上海市黄浦区花园港路200号



Admission: Free



Call 3110-8550 for more details





Photo: Courtesy of Power Station of Art