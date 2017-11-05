Woman talks armed teen out of gaming-addiction fueled robbery

A high schooler in East China's Anhui Province faces charges after his victim, while being held at knifepoint, managed to talk him out of the crime long enough to call police.



The 18-year-old suspect, Yu (pseudonym) stood trial Thursday for the armed robbery attempt in August 2016.



Yu entered the second-floor apartment of the victim, Lin (pseudonym), brandishing a knife and demanding money, read reports from the Feixi People's Court hearing.



Lin said she began asking Yu questions. Over what turned into an hour-long conversation, Lin learned that Yu needed money to fuel his online gaming habit. She said she managed to convince Yu not to steal anymore and focus on his schoolwork.



She then used a chance to use the restroom to call police.



Yu expressed remorse for the crime and hopes to turn his life around. The court has not reached a verdict.



Anhui Business Daily

