Lady caught ‘drunk-driving’ a horse

After one drink too many, a four-legged animal might seem a better option than a four-wheeled vehicle.



But sadly for one US woman, the police did not agree - arresting her Thursday for "drunk-driving" a horse.



Donna Byrne, 53, was arrested in Polk City, central Florida, for "DUI on a horse," the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Friday.



Byrne is also accused of animal neglect for failing to provide proper protection for the horse, placing it at risk of injury or death while riding it along the busy road.



According to local police, who were called by a passerby, Byrne appeared intoxicated when officers arrived on the scene.



"Ms Byrne was obviously not in any condition to be on the road. She not only put herself and the horse in danger, but also anyone who was driving on the road, which is typically very busy," Sheriff Grady Judd said.



The horse was taken to a sheriff's office animal shelter.





