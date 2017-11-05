Mom crushes daughter’s phone with pliers at school

Caught on video is the crushing moment a mother destroys her daughter's smartphone with a pair of pliers after she was caught playing with the gadget.



Her teacher, surnamed Yan, captured the viral footage Tuesday after his parent conference got snippier than expected.



He is now being reprimanded by the school for uploading the video, media reported.



The mother surnamed Chen was called to a meeting at Hantai No.2 Middle School in Hanzhong, Shaanxi Province after her 17-year-old, Tingting, was caught diddling her handset during biology class.



Furious, Chen pulled a pair of pliers from her purse. Cracking sounds can be heard as Chen teaches Tingting a lesson in the video that has gone viral.



Yan said he tried to intervene. "I told her there are many ways to discipline a child and she'd better calm down," Yan told Chinese Business View on Friday, "but she was upset."



Chen confirmed that Yan had tried to stop her. "She isn't a top student and she loves playing on her cellphone," Chen told the paper. "She bought the phone ... and didn't tell me."



Officials at the school have since criticized Yan, while Chen admitted she may have acted a bit like a tool.



Chinese Business View

