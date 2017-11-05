Woman injects lover with mercury over breakup

A woman was sentenced for drugging her boyfriends's coffee and then injecting him with mercury as he slept to stop him from leaving her, Legal Daily reported Sunday.



Liu Ling, 35 of Wuhan, Hubei Province, received six years in prison and was ordered to pay 770,000 yuan ($116,000) in compensation by a Wuhan, Hubei Province court after she was found guilty of intentional injury for the 2016 incident.



The victim, Chen Hao, began showing signs of illness but was unaware he had been poisoned until Liu texted him almost two weeks later.



Liu, a mother of one, later told police she wanted to keep Chen ill after he threatened to end their three-year relationship so he wouldn't leave.



Chen now faces years of lengthy treatments for heavy metal poisoning, a Hongshan district Court heard.



Liu and Chen started dating in 2012 after reconnecting at a class reunion in Beijing where Chen was employed.



Liu, who was married at the time, returned to Wuhan, and the two entered into a long distance relationship.



Liu divorced her husband in 2015, and Chen moved to Wuhan to be with Liu.



When Chen said he would be returning to Beijing, Liu became desperate. "I didn't want to go to Beijing or break up with him," she told police.



On February 21, 2016, Liu drugged Chen's coffee with sleeping pills and then injected his thigh with five milligrams of mercury as he slept. (A lethal dose for an average adult male ranges from 20 to 60 milligrams per kilogram.)



Chen was taken to hospital in Beijing after Liu texted him about the mercury injection on March 2. Chen's father called police, and Liu was taken into custody in Wuhan the next day.



Legal Daily

