Saudi finance minister confirms strict steps against corruption

Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan said the strict steps against corruption in Saudi Arabia will maintain the investment environment and enhance trust in implementing the order, Al Arabiya local press reported on Sunday.



His statements come after eleven princes, four sitting ministers and dozens of former ministers were arrested on orders from the new anti-corruption committee headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday.



He said that the arrest reinforces justice and transparency and protect the rights of individuals and public money. "Fighting corruption will promote the trusts of businessmen and just competition between investors," he said.

