Iran, Russia, Turkey top military officials to meet on security cooperation

Iran's army chief, Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, is to attend a trilateral meeting with his Russian and Turkish counterparts on security cooperation in the near future, Financial Tribune daily reported on Sunday.



"Soon, the chiefs of the general staff of Russia, Turkey and Iran will hold a trilateral summit," Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Ebrahim Rahimpour was quoted as saying.



"They will talk about the security of the region and fighting terrorism," Rahimpour said without specifying the venue for the meeting.



"The Astana meetings (on Syrian peace efforts) are going well. We have good consultations with Turkey on regional issues," he said.



Heading a high-ranking military delegation, Chief of the General Staff of Turkey Hulusi Akar paid an official visit to Iran last month to hold talks with senior Iranian officials.



The two sides discussed Iran-Turkey defense ties, regional developments, cooperation on border affairs and the fight against terrorism.



Earlier in August, Baqeri had visited Turkey and held meetings with top Turkish officials, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Akar.

