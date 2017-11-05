US orders non-essential officials to leave Mogadishu over terror threats

The mission said in a statement released on Saturday night that the security situation in Somalia is unstable, noting that the threat to all Americans in Somalia remains critical.



"Due to specific threat information against US personnel on the Mogadishu International Airport, the US Mission to Somalia has directed all non-essential US citizen employees to depart Mogadishu until further notice," it said in a statement released on Saturday night.



Militants had repeatedly attacked Mogadishu's international airport complex with improvised vehicle bombs, mortars, and direct weapons fire.



The mission's warning came after the US military conduced two separate airstrikes against militants in northeastern Somalia, where it killed several terrorists.



The US Africa Command (Africom), which is assessing the results of the strikes on Nov. 3, said the first military strikes against the Islamic State (



Washington urged all Americans who decide to remain in Somalia to review their personal security plans, take appropriate steps to enhance their personal safety, "remain aware of your surroundings, monitor local media for updates, and maintain a high level of vigilance."

