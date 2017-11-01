China Telecom may spend up to $6b to control Brazil’s Oi: source

China Telecom Corp may invest up to 20 billion reais ($6 billion) to acquire a majority stake in Brazilian carrier Oi SA, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.



A potential deal would only happen after the debt-laden company, which filed for Latin America's largest bankruptcy proceeding 17 months ago, resolves its disputes with creditors, the source added. The person asked for anonymity because is not authorized to discuss the negotiations publicly.



The future of the company hinges on a creditors' assembly on Friday, which will decide on a restructuring plan for 65 billion reais in debts. The government has billions of dollars tied up in the company through State banks and unpaid regulatory fines.



Oi did not immediately comment and China Telecom did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.



Representatives of US private equity firm TPG Capital Management and State-owned China Telecom met with Brazil's solicitor-general on October 30 to discuss a possible takeover of Oi SA.



Grace Mendonca, the solicitor-general, is part of a government working group that is trying to resolve differences between shareholders and creditors before the meeting.





