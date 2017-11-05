Making headlines

Trump business group



US President Donald Trump will be joined by more than two dozen executives from US business giants from the energy, industrial, financial services and agricultural sectors during his trip to China this week.



The executives include Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf, Cheniere Energy CEO Jack Fusco and Air Products CEO Seifollah Ghasemi, US financial broadcaster CNBC reported on Thursday.



Trump's three-day state visit to China starts on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang announced on Thursday.





CPI, PPI for October



The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) will release figures on October's consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) on Thursday.



China's CPI in September rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier, in line with market expectations but slower than the gain of 1.8 percent in August, according to the NBS.



The PPI accelerated more than expected to 6.9 percent in September on a year-on-year basis, thanks to a nationwide construction boom, the NBS said.





China to report trade data



The General Administration of Customs will report China's trade data for October on Wednesday.



In September, China's imports picked up 18.7 percent year-on-year in US dollar-denominated terms, accelerating from 13.3 percent in August. Exports rose 8.1 percent, beating August's 5.5 percent, customs data showed. That led to a trade surplus of $28.47 billion, the narrowest since March 2017, according to Reuters.



Huang Songping, a spokesperson for the customs administration, said at a press briefing in October that prospects for the country's trade performance are positive for the rest of the year despite some uncertainties in the global economy.



