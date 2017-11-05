Canton Fair concludes with more buyers, deals despite slack demand, protectionism

China's largest trade fair concluded its 122nd session on Saturday in Guangdong Province, with an increase in foreign buyers and more deals.Export turnover at the fair reached $30.2 billion, up 8.2 percent year-on-year. A total of 191,950 buyers from 213 countries and regions attended the fair, up by 3.4 percent, according to fair spokesman Xu Bing.Xu said that over 60 percent of industries saw an increase in deals. "The steady growth of China's foreign trade is expected to continue, so long as no major risk events occur," according to Xu.The China Import and Export Fair, known as the Canton Fair, is held every spring and autumn in Guangzhou. It is widely seen as a barometer of China's exports.The fair's surges in export turnover and buyers show the effectiveness of Chinese foreign trade companies in business innovation and economic restructuring, according to industry insiders.More than 160,000 types of products manufactured by about 25,000 companies were exhibited in some 60,000 booths at the fair. And a large proportion of the exhibits at the fair were smart, low-carbon and customized products made by local firms.More than 2,000 domestic manufacturers with their own brands attended the event.Export turnover with countries and regions along the Belt and Road route increased by 13.6 percent to $9.37 billion, or 31.1 percent of the fair's total.Exhibitors from various sectors, including construction materials, machinery, home appliances, textiles and food, saw robust demand and an increase in deals from such countries and regions.However, Xu also warned that rising raw material prices, exchange rate fluctuations and the rise of middle and low-end manufacturing in emerging economies would have an impact on China's foreign trade development.Protectionism, sluggish external demand, and the slow recovery in the world economy are also among the "many uncertain and unstable factors" affecting China's foreign trade, he said.Many buyers at the fair remained cautious and just placed short-term orders for no more than six months, Xu noted. He called for continued efforts to reform and upgrade China's foreign trade industry.