Two former presidents slam Trump, book claims

Former US president George H.W. Bush voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and called Donald Trump a "blowhard" who was driven by "a certain ego."



His son George W. Bush left his ballot blank and said of Trump: "This guy doesn't know what it means to be president."



The revelations, contained in historian Mark Updegrove's The Last Republicans, represent the strongest criticism to date from the Bush clan on why their Republican successor is uniquely unfit to hold office.



"I don't like him," the elder Bush told Updegrove in May 2016 before the elections in November of that year, according to excerpts of the book.



"I don't know much about him, but I know he's a blowhard. And I'm not too excited about him being (our) leader."



While traveling to Tokyo on Air Force One, Trump walked back to the press cabin and responded to the Bushes' criticism. "I don't need headlines. I don't want to make their move successful," he said.



The comments are sure to escalate a long-running feud and come after George W. Bush gave a speech last month that condemned bigotry, bullying and lies in US politics in what was widely seen as a broadside against Trump even though the president was not mentioned by name.



A White House official hit back, telling CNN: "If one presidential candidate can disassemble a political party, it speaks volumes about how strong a legacy its past two presidents really had."



"And that begins with the Iraq war, one of the greatest foreign policy mistakes in American history," the official added.

