Boost for agricultural trade

China and Malaysia plan to expand bilateral agricultural trade, officials told a forum on Friday.



"Malaysia expects to expand exports of its edible bird's nests, seafood and fruit such as durian and pitaya to China," said Quaza Nizamuddin, an official with the Malaysian Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry, at an agriculture forum in Qinzhou, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



Gao Pu, a Qinzhou Industrial Park official, said China and Malaysia plan to jointly develop several industries, including traditional Chinese medicine, in the industrial park.