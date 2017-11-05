Central bank injects funds

China's central bank injected 561.35 billion yuan ($84.6 billion) into the market via various tools in October to maintain liquidity.



The People's Bank of China (PBC), the central bank, said 498 billion yuan was added via the medium-term lending facility (MLF) to keep interbank liquidity stable. The funds will mature in one year at an interest rate of 3.2 percent.



The injection brings total outstanding MLF loans to 4.4 trillion yuan at the end of October. The MLF was introduced in 2014 to help commercial and policy banks maintain liquidity by allowing them to borrow from the central bank using securities as collateral.



