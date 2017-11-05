Wilder KO’s Stiverne

Undefeated champion Deontay Wilder destroyed Bermane Stiverne by knocking out the out-of-shape challenger with one second left in the opening round to retain his WBC heavyweight championship on Saturday.



The 32-year-old Wilder delivered an explosive performance as he floored Stiverne two times in the opening round before finishing him off with a punishing right-left to the head as the defenseless Canadian was pinned against the ropes.



Stiverne then slumped to the canvas and stayed motionless for some time before being helped up and into a chair where he was examined by the ring doctor at the Barclays Center arena in New York.





