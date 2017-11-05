England draw opener

Source:Agencies Published: 2017/11/5 22:18:40
England pace spearhead James Anderson claimed four wickets as England's opening Ashes tour match ended in a draw against a youthful Western Australia XI in Perth on Sunday.
Anderson finished with four for 27 as the second-string WA side reached 342 in reply to the tourists' 349 for six declared in the two-day warm-up game.
The first of the five-Test Ashes series begins in Brisbane on November 23.
England begin their second warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide on Wednesday.