England draw opener

England pace spearhead James Anderson claimed four wickets as England's opening Ashes tour match ended in a draw against a youthful Western Australia XI in Perth on Sunday.



Anderson finished with four for 27 as the second-string WA side reached 342 in reply to the tourists' 349 for six declared in the two-day warm-up game.



The first of the five-Test Ashes series begins in Brisbane on November 23.



England begin their second warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI in ­Adelaide on Wednesday.





