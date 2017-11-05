Scolari has left team

Luiz Felipe Scolari confirmed his departure from champions Guangzhou Evergrande but refused to rule out coaching in the Chinese Super League (CSL) again after securing a third league title in a row.



World Cup winner Scolari took over from Fabio Cannavaro in June 2015 and led Guangzhou to three league crowns as well as the Asian Champions League and Chinese FA Cup.



He originally signed an 18-month contract with the club before extending his deal for another year at the end of last season, but has decided to end his association with the seven-time CSL winners.



Chinese media have linked Italians Carlo Ancelotti and Cannavaro with the coaching position, and Guangzhou are expected to name the successor within the next few days.





