Alli out of friendlies

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has been ruled out of England's friendlies against Germany and Brazil at Wembley this month after picking up a hamstring injury in the 3-1 Champions League win over Real Madrid.



Alli was not named in Tottenham's squad for Sunday's Premier League game against basement side Crystal Palace but manager Mauricio Pochettino said the 21-year-old's injury was not serious.



The standout performer for Tottenham against European champions Real at Wembley on Wednesday, Alli scored twice as they booked their spot in the last 16.





