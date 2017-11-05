Alli out of friendlies

Source:Agencies Published: 2017/11/5 22:33:39
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has been ruled out of England's friendlies against Germany and Brazil at Wembley this month after picking up a hamstring injury in the 3-1 Champions League win over Real Madrid.

Alli was not named in Tottenham's squad for Sunday's Premier League game against basement side Crystal Palace but manager Mauricio Pochettino said the 21-year-old's injury was not serious.

The standout performer for Tottenham against European champions Real at Wembley on Wednesday, Alli scored twice as they booked their spot in the last 16.



Posted in: SOCCER
blog comments powered by Disqus