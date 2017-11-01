Southgate mustn’t discourage English youth from playing overseas

England manager Gareth Southgate made a telling comment last week when talking about young English players going abroad for first-team soccer, in this case Germany: "You want our best learning from our best rather than them going over and helping the Germans develop, perhaps."



That was Southgate's take on the "downside" of the summer moves made by Reece Oxford - on loan from West Ham United to Borussia Monchengladbach - and Jadon Sancho, who left Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund. He did refer to both players as "brave" for going abroad and listed the many positive personal and professional benefits he saw from being living and playing overseas, but there was no mistaking that he would prefer all English footballers playing in England.



That's all well and good but there is one fundamental problem: How can he ensure that these players will get game time? It's an issue that has been raised again in recent days following the England Under-17 team winning the World Cup to cap off a successful summer for the country's age group sides. There is talent but what is the next step for their development?



Last season the Premier League had the highest percentage of foreign players among European leagues, with more than two-thirds of the players, while the second-tier Championship also had a majority of foreign players. Those figures suggest that there is a lack of opportunity for English players of any age, let alone young players that need to develop.



Again last season, only Tottenham Hotspur of the top six sides featured in the top 10 Premier League teams for minutes played by English players - Spurs were eighth, well behind Bournemouth at the top of the list. While Mauricio Pochettino, who has been promoting English youngsters since his time at Southampton, has continued that form this season and Manchester United have now named an academy product in every match-day squad for the last 80 years, not everyone has chosen to promote from within, no matter what talent is at their disposal.



Chelsea's youth setup is impressive - many of the England age group internationals are at Chelsea - but these players also tend to find their opportunities limited and are loaned out. It's notable that two Chelsea players, Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, have been called up to their first England squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Germany and both are out on loan. At least they are getting the opportunity to play.



Just as the loan club has no obligation to play the loanees, the parent club are not obliged to bring these players through, either. One of the things discussed with regard to getting young players game time is introducing quotas that go further than the current Homegrown Player Rule. It's highly unlikely that the Premier League will go for that, though, as it is currently the most marketable league in the world in large part due to the talent of its foreign contingent, while managers understandably prioritize staying in the division and keeping their jobs rather over the future of the club and the national team.



If anything, Southgate should encourage more English players to go overseas: The more, the better. And - as he might learn on Saturday - there's probably not that much that the Germans need to learn from the English.



The author is a Shanghai-based freelance writer. jmawhite@gmail.com

