Shandong drug authorities recall sub-standard vaccines

Drug authorities in East China's Shandong Province said on Saturday that they had called back some vaccines that were alleged to be below normal standards.



The provincial food and drug administration reported that they called back 252,600 doses of DPT vaccine at the request of the national food and drug administration, The Beijing News reported on Sunday.



"The medicines are safe, but their potency doesn't meet standards. So, some children injected with the low-dosage vaccines have to get auxiliary injections, Liang Xiaofeng, a deputy director of Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told the Global Times on Sunday.



A Shandong Food and Drug Administration official said they have not found any problems arising from these vaccines so far, The Beijing News reported.



A report from the National Institute for Food and Drug Control showed that two supplies of DPT vaccine, 650,000 doses in all, were found to be below normal standard in potency during a sample inspection, the Food and Drug Administration of China announced on Friday, according to the Xinhua News Agency.



The vaccines were produced by companies in the cities of Changchun in Northeast China's Jilin Province and Wuhan in Central China's Hubei Province in 2016.



One supply of 252,600 vaccines was obtained by the Shandong Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the other, of 400,520, went to Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and North China's Hebei Province, The Beijing News reported.



The Food and Drug Administration of China has ordered the companies to take back the vaccines and stop using below-quality products.



Liang said that companies that produce the vaccines need to be more responsible since the National Institute for Food and Drug Control only does spot inspections of vaccines and told the authorities that they need to do more inspections.



One vaccine scandal back in March 2016 in China found that some improperly stored or out-of-date vaccines, worth 310 million yuan ($47.8 million), had allegedly been selling across more than 20 provinces and regions since 2011. In the case, more than 350 officials were either demoted or fired for alleged involvement in the sale of improperly stored or expired vaccines, the State Council said.