Construction boom brings China 805,300 road bridges

China's transport regulators said on Sunday that China now has nearly 1 million highway bridges, marking a clear sign of Chinese construction development.
"By the end of 2016, China had 805,300 highway bridges," Zhou Wei, chief engineer of the Ministry of Transport
, said on Sunday at the China (Wuhan) International Bridge Industry Expo in Central China's Hubei Province, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
Zhou said that more than half of the world's Top 10 large cable-stayed bridges, suspension bridges, arch bridges and girder bridges are in China.
China has 22,000 kilometers of high-speed railway lines, more than half of them using bridges, said Yan Hexiang, director of the National Railway Administration's (NRA) Science Technology and Regulations Department, at the Expo.
Yan noted that, by 2025, China is expected to have 38,000 kilometers of high-speed railways. "NRA will come up with the research and put new technology, devices, and materials into bridge building," he added.
"China's bridge industry has been a part of the overall world bridge development trend and is a calling card for China's going out," Zhou added.
China's bridge construction has entered a super era and its bridge builders have also been busy in other Asian countries, as well as in Africa, Europe and the Americas.