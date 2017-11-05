Iran, Russia energy cooperation helps to offset US pressures on nuke deal: minister

Iran's lucrative oil and gas deals with Russian companies will help defuse US President Donald Trump's "unilateralism" and his efforts to scrap Tehran's international nuclear deal, Financial Tribune daily reported Sunday.



Iran's growing economic ties with its strategic partner Russia will pose a setback to Trump's anti-Iran moves, Iran's Pertroleum Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said.



During Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to the capital Tehran on Wednesday, Russia's state oil producer Rosneft and the National Iranian Oil Company agreed on the outlines of a deal worth 30 billion US-dollar energy projects, the report said.



Based on the agreements, Russian companies will continue to expand their studies on Iranian oil and gas fields.



Last month, Trump said he would not sign off on Iran's compliance with the nuclear deal, leaving a decision to the Congress to re-impose sanctions.



"These international interactions will put pressure on the unilateralism of the United States," Zanganeh said.

