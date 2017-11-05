More than 200 detained in Moscow for violating public order

A total of 263 people were detained at an unauthorized rally in downtown Moscow on Sunday for allegedly violating public order, police said.



All of the detained have been taken to local police departments for investigation, the Russian Interior Ministry's Moscow branch said in a brief statement.



The police confiscated guns, knives, masks and reinforcing bars from the detainees, the TASS news agency reported, citing a source at law enforcement authorities.



The rally took place during the three-day holiday of Russia's Unity Day. The protesters' purpose is not yet clear.

