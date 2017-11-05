11 Saudi princes arrested

Anti-graft drive comes on the heel of other reforms

Saudi authorities detained a billionaire global investor and the head of the National Guard as part of an anti-corruption purge that consolidates Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's hold on power.



Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who owns investment firm Kingdom Holding, was among 11 princes, four ministers and tens of former ministers detained, two senior Saudi officials told Reuters on Sunday.



A top security official, Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, was detained and replaced as minister of the powerful National Guard by Prince Khaled bin Ayyaf. This consolidates Prince Mohammed bin Salman's control of security institutions which had previously been headed by separate branches of the ruling family.



News of the purge came on Sunday after King Salman decreed the creation of an anti-corruption committee chaired by his 32-year-old son Prince Mohammed, who has amassed power since rising from obscurity less than three years ago. It was given broad powers to investigate cases, issue arrest warrants and travel restrictions and freeze assets.



"The homeland will not exist unless corruption is uprooted and the corrupt are held accountable," a royal decree said.



Analysts said the goal of the purge went beyond corruption and aimed to remove potential opposition to Prince Mohammed as he pushes an ambitious and controversial reform agenda.



In September he announced a ban on women driving would be lifted and he is trying to break decades of conservative tradition by promoting public entertainment and visits by foreign tourists. In economic policy, he has slashed state spending in some areas and plans a big sale of state assets.



"The most recent crackdown breaks with the tradition of consensus within the ruling family whose secretive inner workings are equivalent to those of the Kremlin at the time of the Soviet Union," wrote James Dorsey, a senior fellow at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies. "Prince Mohammed, rather than forging alliances, is extending his iron grip to the ruling family, the military, and National Guard to counter what appears to be more opposition within the family and the military to his reforms and the Yemen war."



Other detainees include former finance minister Ibrahim al-Assaf, a board member of national oil giant Saudi Aramco; economy minister Adel Fakieh, who once played a major role in drafting reforms; former Riyadh governor Prince Turki bin Abdullah and Khalid al-Tuwaijiri.





