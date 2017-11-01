Hong Kong radicals who boo Chinese national anthem to face punishment

Applying the newly adopted National Anthem Law in Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions will help prevent radicals from insulting the country and also safeguard national sovereignty, experts said Sunday.



The National Anthem Law that took effect on October 1 will be included in Annex III of the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and Annex III in the Basic Law of the Macao SAR, according to the decisions adopted by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) at a bi-monthly session that closed on Saturday.



"A national anthem is a symbol of a country that every citizen has the responsibility to preserve. It is unacceptable that some radical people in Hong Kong in recent years publicly insulted the national anthem and trampled on national dignity," Victor Chan, vice president of the Hong Kong Association of Young Commentators, told the Global Times on Sunday.



The National Anthem Law, which is also common in other countries around the world, will fill in the legal blanks of the Basic Law, Chan said.



Over the years, Hong Kong soccer fans have booed the national anthem during Asian Cup games, as well as other international fixtures. FIFA also has twice fined the Hong Kong Football Association over fans booing the anthem, the South China Morning Post reported.



The law might require fans to stand up when the anthem is played, such as during horse races, and those who publicly insult the anthem should face a standard punishment, Lawrence Ma Yan-kwok, a barrister and also chairman of the China-Australia Legal Exchange Foundation, told the Global Times.



The law also has to standardize the tune of the national anthem, prevent the anthem from being used for commercial gain as well as standardize education about the anthem for primary and middle school students, Ma said, quoting Li Fei, chairman of the Committee for the Basic Law of the HKSAR.



"Meanwhile, students need to understand the historical background of the lyrics, the spirit of the Chinese fight against the aggression of Japanese, and not simply recite the song," Ma added.



According to the National Anthem Law, those who maliciously modify the lyrics, or play or sing the national anthem in a distorted or disrespectful way in public can be detained for up to 15 days, and even be held criminally liable.



The law will have to adapt to Hong Kong's legal system as Hong Kong has no administrative punishment, Ma noted. The national anthem law might draw reference from relevant provisions in the National Flag and National Emblem Ordinance, he added.



Talking of the process to adopt the law, Ma said staff from the department of justice will draw up a draft version in both English and Chinese and then hand it to the Legislative Council for discussion.