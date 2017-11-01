IS claims militant suicide attack on Yemen government bastion

The Islamic State group claimed a major attack Sunday on Yemen's government bastion of Aden, which left eight police officers dead and sparked a hostage crisis that continued well into the day.



The claim of the suicide attack on the security forces in the southern port city was made online by the extremist group's Aden and Abyan Wilayah, which said "clashes are still ongoing".



Security officials in the southern province of Aden, where the Yemeni government is based, said they were still battling armed militants, who had taken hostages in a police department, hours after the first attacks hit.



A high-ranking official with the state security forces said an explosives-rigged car blew up outside the Aden criminal investigations unit, killing six officers along with the driver.



Gunmen then stormed the building, taking an unknown number of police detectives hostage inside. Two policewomen were also killed by the attackers.



Earlier on Sunday, Yemeni security sources had said that they suspected Al-Qaeda militants were behind the attacks.



The attack spells an abrupt end to a period of relative calm that has reigned in Aden, where the government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi has been based since it was driven out of the rebel-held capital Sanaa in 2014.



Yemen's war, which pits the Saudi-backed Hadi government against former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, has allowed Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and IS to flourish in the south of the country.



IS has not claimed a Yemen attack in almost one year. It claimed responsibility for a December 2016 attack in Aden that killed 48 and wounded 84 soldiers who had lined up to get their salaries.



While southern Yemen has long been the target of the a drone war by the United States, which classifies AQAP as the radical network's most dangerous branch, Washington appears to have recently turned its aim towards IS as well.



In October, a US drone strike targeted what local officials said was an IS group in the central Bayda province -the second known strike by Washington against the jihadists in Yemen.



The United States has ties to Yemeni special forces trained by the United Arab Emirates, a key member of the Saudi-led coalition, who have closed in on AQAP southern strongholds in recent weeks.



More than 8,600 people have been killed in Yemen since Saudi Arabia and its allies joined the war in 2015 to support government forces, according to the World Health Organization.

