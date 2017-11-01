CMC pledges absolute loyalty of military in new document

China's Central Military Commission (CMC) has issued a document to fully implement the CMC chairman responsibility system, vowing to ensure the absolute loyalty of the military, media reported on Sunday.



The document stressed that the comprehensive and deep implementation of the system is related to the cause of building a strong military and a strong country, and also the long-term stability and security of the Party and the country, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.



The CMC chairman responsibility system is a system that ensures the top leadership of the armed forces is in the hands of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the CMC.



The document stressed that CMC Chairman and Chinese President Xi Jinping's military thinking, together with the principle of the Party's absolute leadership over the armed forces, must be fully implemented to ensure the military's "absolute loyalty, purity and reliability."



It also stressed that the military must be guided by "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era."



The document was announced after Xi inspected the CMC joint battle command center as its commander in chief on Friday. "The CMC should lead the armed forces to be ready to fight and win wars, and to undertake the missions and tasks of the new era entrusted to them by the Party and the people," Xi said.



Xi's military thinking and the Party's absolute leadership over the armed forces were included in the revised Party Constitution at the 19th CPC National Congress in October.



The revised Party Constitution states that the CPC shall uphold its absolute leadership over the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and other people's armed forces and implement Xi's thinking on strengthening the military.



Top Chinese military officials, including Xu Qiliang and Zhang Youxia, members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and vice chairmen of the CMC, also said last week that the PLA must follow the command of the CPC Central Committee, the CMC, and its chairman Xi "at any time and in any circumstance," Xinhua reported.



