May’s deputy dismisses pornography accusation

Prime Minister Theresa May's most senior minister has denied an allegation that police found pornography on one of his computers in the Houses of Parliament in 2008 as the British government struggles to contain a scandal about sexual harassment.



First Secretary of State Damian Green said the claims by a former senior police officer in a Sunday newspaper were "completely untrue" and "political smears."



"This story is completely untrue and comes from a tainted and untrustworthy source," Green said in a statement on his Twitter page. The claims amount to "little more than an unscrupulous character assassination," he said.



The Sunday Times reported on its front page that former Metropolitan police assistant commissioner Bob Quick said the material was discovered by officers in an inquiry into government leaks in 2008.



Quick, who was involved in the leak investigation, told the newspaper that officers reported finding "extreme" pornography on a parliamentary computer from Green's office.



The claims against one of the prime minister's closest allies risks deepening a sexual harassment scandal that led defence minister Michael Fallon to resign last Wednesday.



Fallon said his behaviour has "fallen short" of the standards expected by the British military.



May's minority government is already struggling with divisions over Britain's departure from the European Union.





